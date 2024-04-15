Ebbetts Pass Snowplowing Starts Today

Snow on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

Alpine County, CA — While Caltrans crews began clearing Highway 108 Sonora Pass last week, trucks will start removing snow on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass this morning.

The Highway 4 gate closure is being moved to Wolf Creek while maintenance crews stage equipment and begin pass clearing operations. It is not immediately clear how long it will take to open both of the passes, because there is uncertainty about what level of roadway damage or downed trees crews will find. Snowfall this season has been over 100% of average.

Caltrans always had the goal of having both passes open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Ebbetts Pass was designated as a California State Scenic Highway in 1971 and is a busy stretch for travelers and recreationists over the summer months.