Power Restored At Library

Tuolumne County Public Library Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Sonora Main Library, part of the Tuolumne County Public Library system, has successfully restored power following the completion of the generator project. Utility crews, who worked on-site, have completed the necessary tasks, with most of the work accomplished on Sunday. Additional efforts on Monday morning wrapped up the remaining tasks. Originally the power was set to remain off through Wednesday.

With power fully restored, both the Sonora Main Library and the Tuolumne City Branch have resumed their regular schedules and services. Patrons can once again access the computers and use internet services. A story covering the initial planned outage can be found here.