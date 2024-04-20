No Computers Or Internet At Sonora Main Library

Book stacks in the Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Those wanting to use the computers at the Sonora Main Library will have to wait until the end of next week.

PG&E has notified Tuolumne County Public Library officials that the main library will be without power next week for three days, from Monday, April 22nd, to Wednesday, April 24th. Utility crews will be working to complete a generator project for the facility. However, the main library will not be closed for the work. Instead, library officials say it will “remain open during this time as long as it is safe for both patrons and staff.”

Most services will still be available, but there will not be any access to computers or the internet at the main library. Patrons can head to the Tuolumne City Branch Library at 18636 Main Street. This branch will be open during the outage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so those who need these services can still access them.