Calaveras Supervisors May Take Action On Wagon Trail Property Dispute

San Andreas, CA — Work has taken longer than initially anticipated to complete the first phase of the Highway 4 wagon trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

As part of the $7-plus million effort, the county has received Temporary Construction Easements on privately owned land to install things like fencing and conduct other needed work. The county has been unable to work out an extension of two of the TCEs on property owned by Tiscornia Ranches. The county is proposing a two-year extension, with a $4,290 payment to the property owner, based on the appraisal of the original TCEs done several years ago. The new proposal was denied by the private owner, so the board will vote Tuesday on taking eminent domain steps to utilize the property, arguing that the temporary use of the land is a public necessity. The current first phase of the Wagon Trail is anticipated to be completed in one year, but the land will be needed for two years, because of ongoing environmental monitoring.

There is also a separate closed session item to discuss “existing litigation” between the county and Tiscornia Ranches.

In other business, the supervisors will vote on approving a pair of resolutions related to implementing the new one-cent sales tax to benefit fire services. Measure A was approved by voters during the March primary election and will take effect on October 1st.

In addition, the board will vote on a proclamation to recognize the 2024 Valedictorian and Salutatorian at Bret Harte High School and to declare April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.

Closed session items will start on Tuesday at 8 am and the regular session at 9 am inside the government center in San Andreas.