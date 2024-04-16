Head-on Crash On Highway 49 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Two vehicles are involved in a collision on Highway 49 near Big Bar Road in Calaveras County close to the Amador County line.

It is near the 13 corners area. One of the traffic lanes is blocked, so be prepared for a delay if traveling in the area. The CHP reports that it is unclear if there were any injuries related to the accident, but all of the occupants were able to safely exit the vehicles. A pair of tow trucks are responding to remove the vehicles.