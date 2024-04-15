Calaveras County Seeks Contractors For Highway Monument Project

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County, in collaboration with Caltrans and the City of Angels Camp, is set to enhance its scenic beauty with the installation of gateway monument and wayfinding signs along state highways. The project, aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of public spaces, particularly along the state highway system, is now seeking bids from qualified contractors.

The Calaveras County Department of Public Works is soliciting bids for the construction of gateway monument signs at various locations throughout the county. Interested contractors are invited to submit their bids and required documents through PublicPurchase.com, with bids due by 3:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17. Funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program, the initiative aims to transform public spaces and improve the overall aesthetics of the state highway system. The project is scheduled for construction this summer. All project reference documents, including bid details, can be found on PublicPurchase.com under Bid ITB #23-1200-17-912 – Construction of the Clean California State Highway Monuments. For inquiries regarding the project, interested parties can contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.

For more information about the Clean California program, visit here.