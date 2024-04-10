Cloudy
California’s Average Gas Price Up Over $5 Per Gallon

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — As the temperatures are increasing, so are the prices at the pump.

California is now the only state with an average price over $5 per gallon for regular unleaded. GasBuddy reports that the average is now $5.34 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Sonora between $4.97 and $5.79. In Angels Camp it ranges from $5.05-$5.69. In both Groveland and San Andreas, it is around $5.19 per gallon.

Some of the factors leading to the recent spike include the mandatory transition underway to a cleaner burning summer blend of fuel and maintenance at many of the larger West Coast refineries. California also has the highest combined taxes on gas in the country, equaling about 78 cents per gallon.

