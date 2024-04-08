Forest Health Project Receives Funding

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A Forest Health project titled “Sustainable Land Stewardship: Tribal Integrated Fuels Management and Targeted Grazing” has been selected for funding through the Forest Health Award Grant Program with $6,999,626.52.

The grant recipient will be contacted by CAL FIRE within the next 60 days to discuss any necessary project modifications and to request additional documents, such as the Std 204 Payee Data Record and final Board Resolution if applicable, to finalize the grant agreement. Once finalized, CAL FIRE will send the grant agreement via email within the next sixty (60) days. Recipients are required to electronically sign and return the agreement by the specified deadline. Alternatively, if original signatures are required, two (2) single-sided copies of the agreement may be submitted.

Project activities are limited to those outlined in the application’s Project Description, Scope of Work, and Budget. Eligible grant-related expenses will be reimbursed only after the execution of the grant agreement. All documents submitted with the application, as well as the 2023/24 Forest Health Program Grant Guidelines, will be referenced in the grant agreement.