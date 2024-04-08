Fire Destroys Home On Crestview Drive

Fire On Crestview Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a damaging house fire yesterday morning on Crestview Drive near Evergreen Way in the Mono Vista area.

All of the occupants, including three dogs, had safely exited the home prior to the arrival of the firefighters. The fire started at around 7:45 am. It caused extensive damage and those impacted were assisted by the Red Cross. It was contained in about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Agencies who responded include Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, Twain Harte Fire, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.