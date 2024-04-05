Power Outages Are Widespread

Sonora, CA — Thousands of PG&E customers in the Mother Lode are without electricity following the storm system.

PG&E reports that the outages are weather-related, and because they are so widespread, there is not an estimated restoration time.

The largest outage is impacting 2,558 customers in the greater Arnold area. There are also 932 without power in Columbia and 610 in Groveland. Smaller outages are scattered around Sonora, Jamestown, Murphys, Vallecito, Tuolumne and Soulsbyville.

Extra crews are responding to the area to restore power. Because of the snow, some areas are difficult to access.