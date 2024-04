CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — The CHP reports that a semi-truck is stuck at the intersection of New Priest Grade, Old Priest Grade and Priest Coulterville Road.

The truck, pulling a trailer, is blocking some of the traffic lanes of both New Priest Grade and Priest Coulterville Road, according to the CHP.

Officials are responding to the scene to investigate the situation further. Travel with caution near that intersection and be prepared for a delay.