Tuolumne Supervisors Will Vote On Parrotts Ferry Road Property Purchase

Property on Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia View Photo

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County will vote on buying four homes on a parcel at 22039 Parrotts Ferry Road to be used for Behavioral Health supportive housing.

We reported earlier that the board voted 3-1 on February 27 to post a notice of intent to purchase the property. Supervisor Jaron Brandon was opposed and Anaiah Kirk was absent.

The supervisors heard a list of concerns voiced by nearly a dozen people at the meeting, some being nearby property owners. They included things like the narrow road, mines on the property, its dilapidated state, and a winery being across the street. The negotiated price is $925,000 and the homes range in size from a 790 square feet studio apartment building to a 2,170 square feet four-bedroom home.

Tuolumne County’s Behavioral Health division has operated two supportive housing properties for over a decade and county officials note there are state policy shifts spurring a push for more housing.

The existing homes on Parrotts Ferry Road would provide multiple tenants with shared living arrangements and each adult would be responsible for a lease (paying 30% of their income as rent).

The funding for the purchase, renovation, and operations would come from dollars awarded to the county through a Behavioral Health Bridge Housing grant, the Mental Health Services Act, and Opioid Settlement funds.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board of supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street. The Parrotts Ferry property purchase is scheduled for 11 am.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, as well as Autism Acceptance Month. The board will also proclaim this week as National Public Health Week and next week as National Library Week.