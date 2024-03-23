Providing Healthcare Using Resilience Centers And Van

TCPH LICN Van View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health Department (TCPH) will provide several locations for those needing indigent healthcare and free services next week.

The Indigent Care Needs (LICN) Health Van will be at Columbia College on Tuesday, March 26th, at the Health Service Center from noon to 4 p.m. The van provides basic health services to remote areas and encampments throughout Tuolumne County. Some of the services include basic health screenings, care coordination, Naloxone (Narcan) distribution, and more. For any questions, please call (209) 533-7401.

Additionally, for two days next week, the county health department will be holding open office hours at the two Community Resilience Centers for those seeking to access some free services, including at-home COVID-19 tests, quit tobacco kits, naloxone distribution, and more.

TCPH provided these dates and locations:

March 25, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 18241 Bay Avenue, Tuolumne (Tuolumne CRC) March 28, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 18986 Ferretti Road (Groveland CRC)

For any questions, please call (209) 533-7401.