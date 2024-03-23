Partly Cloudy
Preparing For Potential Wildfires

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Fire season is right around the corner, and Tuolumne County wants to make sure residents know how to prepare for potential wildfires.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is hosting its annual Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall. It spotlights the importance of home hardening and defending space. Attendees will learn strategies and expert tips on how to safeguard property and loved ones.

Additionally, hear about the current conditions, the seriousness of personal preparedness, how to sign up for emergency alerts, and other useful tips.

“Together, let’s take proactive steps towards a safer, more resilient community. Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen our defenses against wildfire risks,” urge OES officials.

The town hall is Saturday, April 6th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mother Lode fairgrounds in the Sierra Building. For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services at (209) 533-6395 or email oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us.

