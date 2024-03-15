Angels Camp Strategic Planning, Water Rates, And Utica Park Upgrades

Angels Camp, CA — Much is happening in the City of Angels Camp.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature City Administrator Rebecca Callen.

Callen will start by providing an update on a major effort to overhaul Utica Park with hopes that it will become a regional destination for recreators.

She will also talk about a pair of roundabouts proposed for the city which aim to help traffic circulation. Callen will also talk about a water rate study that could eventually impact how much money local residents pay for service and how the public review process will work.

In addition, she will detail some recent economic development projects in the city.