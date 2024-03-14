Murphys Irish Day and Other Saturday Events

Murphys Irish Day Festival View Photo

There are several events planned for this weekend with St. Patrick’s Day falling on Sunday this year.

Celebrate Murphys Irish Heritage this third Saturday in March. Main Street will be closed to traffic so you may enjoy the parade, craft and food vendors in addition to the local shops, restaurants and wineries, all-day music and entertainment, and kids activities. Park at Ironstone Vineyards and take a free shuttle to the edge of town from 9:30 AM to 5:30PM. The United Church of Christ in Murphys will be hosting their Annual Irish Day Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Tickets are available online or at the door as detailed here.

In person registration for Tuolumne Youth Football and Cheer will be at the Tuolumne memorial hall from 10 AM to 2 PM. They will have Kona ice and free hotdog meals as detailed here.

Help support Jamestown Elementary School’s 6th Grade Science Camp trip and school band program at the annual Jamestown Run.

Curtis Creek Elementary School’s Parent Association is hosting a Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Saturday, from 8 to 10 AM, in the school’s cafeteria. There will also be a silent auction, ticket details are here.

The Central Calaveras Fire Fighters Association is holding a lunchtime “Loaded Potato” fundraiser in rail Road Flat this Saturday from 1 to 3 PM as detailed here.

Horses of Warriors is open their ranch to the community. They offer holistic, equine therapy to Veterans and First Responders, as well as their immediate family members, free of charge. At the event meet their board members, volunteers, wranglers and horses, enter in a raffle to win tickets to their annual Buckaroo Banquet, Haul-In gift certificates, or free riding lessons. Details are in the event listing here.

Join the Aronos Club Barn Dance Saturday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, no partner necessary, all types of dances are taught. The event is open to the whole family for a $7 suggested donation for adults to dance on the “best dance floor in Sonora!”

The Valley Springs Optimist Club is supporting the Volunteer Center and Partners to present the 2024 Melodrama “Showdown at Lola’s Saloon” or “Leave Lillie Alone” Performances are Fridays and Saturdays through March 16th. You are invited to cheer, boo and hiss throughout the show inside of the Veterans Memorial Hall in Valley Springs as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the East Sonora Theater. The play is a classic murder mystery full of mischief, more details are in the blog Monty Python Meets Sherlock Holmes In SRT’s Latest Show.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park is open, check out our traffic section for any changes in chain controls on Highway 4. The park’s Saturday guided walk around the North Grove Trail is free with paid admission to the park, details are here.

Register your classic vehicle now for the second annual Horses and Horsepower event in May. The event will take place at the Chester and Push Horse Rescue. All car and truck models up to 1975 are invited to be a part of this show, details are here.

Congratulations to Cabaret For A Cause who sold out tickets to the Tuolumne Trails Saturday presentation of Rebecca Correia.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Papa’s New Roost. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.