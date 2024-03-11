Murphys Irish Day To Impact Traffic This Weekend

Murphys Irish Day Festival View Photo

Murphys, CA– Motorists in Murphys should plan for road closures and traffic detours during the annual Murphys Irish Days celebration on March 16.

The Murphys Business Association announced that several roads will be affected by the event, which draws thousands of attendees each year to honor the town’s Celtic heritage and enjoy festivities. Main Street, from Big Trees Road to Murphys Grade Road, will be closed to all traffic from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Alternative routes will be necessary for traffic during this time. Additionally, Sheep Ranch Road, Church Street, and Algiers Street will be closed at Main Street and restricted at Jones Street. Algiers Street, from Scott Street to Main Street, and Scott Street, from Jones Street to Main Street, will also be closed for the parade. Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel to navigate around the closures.

Murphys Irish Days offers a vibrant celebration featuring handcrafted items, original art, delicious food, wine, and more along Main Street. Festivities include a pancake breakfast, a lively parade featuring marching bands and classic cars, entertainment with singers, dancers, and musicians, pony rides, and Renaissance actors in the park. Visitors can also explore the charming shops, fine restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms that line historic Main Street.

Over 100 vendors will line Main Street, offering arts and crafts, Irish Day souvenirs, and an array of tasty treats. Live entertainment, including bagpipe music by the White Hackle Pipe & Drums and performances by the Tommyknocker Cloggers, will fill the air with Irish flair. For more information about Murphys Irish Days, visit the event website here.