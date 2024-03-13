Calaveras Fire Thanks Voters For Passing Measure A

Calaveras Consolidated Fire firefighter training drill View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras fire officials are thanking voters for passing Measure A, with 55% in favor and 44% opposed in the past March 5th Primary Election.

A similar measure narrowly failed two years ago, as earlier reported here. In a social media posting, county fire officials stated, “On behalf of all the members of Central Calaveras Fire, we thank all of you for providing the means for us to continue to serve you.”

Like county residents and businesses, who have experienced the same challenges of higher costs and difficulties finding good help, so has the department. While implementing cost-saving measures, the department still dips into reserves to cover regular expenses. The reserve funding comes from when the state rents department staff and equipment for major events, allowing that money to be set aside. “Those funds can’t be counted on from year to year and unfortunately reflect that someone else in the state is having a crisis like our own Butte fire,” shared department officials.

Measure A provides a consistent revenue source, with much of the funding being used to improve wages, which will help recruitment efforts and retain quality firefighters. Much of what is left will be used for repairs and maintenance at county stations and for creating an equipment replacement program.

“All of this is now possible due to your support; we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!” added department officials.