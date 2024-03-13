Cloudy
Power Outage Around Pinecrest Lake

By Tracey Petersen
Pinecrest, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage this morning in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County.

The electricity went out just before 9 a.m. for 75 customers around the lake. A crew is currently working to restore the power. Their preliminary finding is that the cause is an “emergency issue.” However, company officials did not elaborate on exactly what that issue is. The utility gives an estimated restoration time of 5 p.m.

