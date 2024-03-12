GOP: Our Statement on Biden’s Budget

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik issued a statement on President Biden’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“The price tag of President Biden’s proposed budget is yet another glaring reminder of this Administration’s insatiable appetite for reckless spending and the Democrats’ disregard for fiscal responsibility. Biden’s budget doesn’t just miss the mark — it is a roadmap to accelerate America’s decline.

While hardworking Americans struggle with crushing inflation and mounting national debt, the President would increase their pain to spend trillions of additional taxpayer dollars to advance his left-wing agenda.

House Republicans reject Biden’s misguided budget proposal and have taken action to steer our nation back to a path of fiscal sanity. Our efforts to rein in the runaway spending spree from last year’s budget have already yielded results, lowering projected deficits by $2.6 trillion over the next decade. The House’s budget plan for the next fiscal year, preceding the President’s proposal, reflects the values of hardworking Americans who know that in tough economic times, fiscal discipline is non-negotiable. House Republicans understand the American people expect and deserve nothing less from their government.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.