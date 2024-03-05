Caltrans And Angels Camp Host Public Meeting On Mobility Project

Angels Camp, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the city of Angels Camp have announced a public meeting to discuss the Mobility Project, an initiative aimed at tackling traffic and safety concerns in the region.

The event is open to all community members, local businesses, and media outlets and will take place on March 7 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Bret Harte Multi-purpose room. The Mobility Project addresses traffic and safety issues along the Highway 4 and 49 corridor, a route heavily impacted by the annual influx of visitors. The project aims to create safer and less congested streets, not only for current residents but also for future generations. According to a statement from Caltrans, the project’s scope extends beyond Angels Camp, impacting multiple economies and communities along these vital state routes.

The proposed roundabout, part of the project’s comprehensive plan, is designed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 4. A video of what the proposed roundabout will look like can be found in the image box of this article. For more information about the project and the upcoming meeting, visit the website here.