Gradual Reopening Of Yosemite National Park Following Storm

Snow in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Things are slowly getting back to normal in Yosemite National Park following the winter weather conditions over the weekend.

The park gates closed at 12 am on Friday ahead of the snowfall. The National Park Service reports that Highway 41/Wawona Road and Highway 140/El Portal Road reopened at noon on Sunday.

The Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120, Badger Pass Road and ski area, and Hetch Hetchy Road will reopen today (Monday, March 4) at noon). The park warns that tire chains may be required, so plan ahead. By noon today, things should be mostly back to regular operations.

Wawona Campground and Camp 4 (both first-come, first-served) and Upper Pines Campground (reservation required) reopened at noon on Sunday. Guests were asked to be prepared for winter camping (and bring a shovel). Hodgdon Meadow Campground will reopen today (Monday) at noon.