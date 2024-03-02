Cloudy
Thousands Without Power This Morning In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Power outages in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — More than 3,000 PG&E customers in the Mother Lode are waking up to no power this morning.

In the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas, there are 1,345 customers impacted; in the Twain Harte area, 101 customers’ lights went out; and 85 in the Tuolumne area, 1,488 stretching from Mi-wuk Village to the Pinecrest and Strawberry areas. For those customers, the utility reports that restoration is delayed until crews can gain access to the outage site, and no estimated repair times are being given for the other outages either.

 

