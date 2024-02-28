Fire Damages Amador County Home

House Fire in Amador County -- AFPD photo View Photos

Plymouth, CA – Residents were lucky to flee from a home in the Plymouth area of Amador County after a fire ripped through a section of the two-story house.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Amador Fire Protection District (AFPD) crews were dispatched to the area of DeMartini Road in the Willow Creek community after a caller reported a structure fire. Once on the scene, firefighters discovered flames and smoke shooting from the back side of the home and extending into the attic. The homeowners were waiting outside after escaping the flames unharmed minutes before crews arrived. Fire crews then entered the burning home and kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

“Due to the prompt response, approximately 25% of the structure sustained damage,” stated AFPD officials.

Fire investigators surveyed the home looking for clues to what ignited the blaze but have yet to determine a cause. Assisting resources included the City of Sutter Creek Fire, the City of Lone Fire, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, and Pacific Gas and Electric.