Summerville Boys Soccer Team Advances In NorCal Tournament

By B.J. Hansen
Norcal Division V Soccer Bracket

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville Bears had a rare opportunity to host a home playoff game in the first round of the Division V NorCal soccer tournament.

The fourth-seeded Bears defeated the fifth-seeded Gridley High School on Tuesday evening at Thorsted Field by a convincing final score of 5-0. The Bears are 19-3-1 on the season. The team took first place in the Mother Lode League with a 9-1 record and then won the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V tournament on February 15 with a 1-0 victory over Delhi.

Summerville now moves on to face the top-seeded Stevenson Pirates this Thursday afternoon at three o’clock in Pebble Beach.

The winner moves on to the regional championship game that will be this Saturday, March 2, at 5pm.

