Tuolumne County Supervisors Drop Some Agenda Items

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors having a heavy agenda today, a couple of items have been dropped and moved to a later date.

When the board reconvened from a closed session at around 9:30 am, board chair David Goldemberg said the 6th item on the agenda, a discussion regarding a study of the impacts of short-term rentals (like Air BNB’s) on housing and neighborhoods will instead be taken up at a later meeting, likely around the middle of March. Also, a 1:30 pm planned appointment to hear a presentation on the Tuolumne County Recreation Department’s Strategic Plan has been bumped to an undetermined future date.

Goldemberg also noted that Item 8, a vote on approving a notice of intent to purchase four homes at 22039 Parrotts Ferry Road for Behavioral Health Department program housing will be taken up at around 3 pm today.

Other notable items are a 10 o’clock appointment to recognize retiring sheriff Bill Pooley and an 11 am appointment to discuss a potential sales tax measure in November.