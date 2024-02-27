Traffic Delays Planned Due To TUD Work On Longeway

TUD Traffic Advisory View Photo

Sonora, CA — 10-minute traffic delays can be expected on Longeway Road on Wednesday, according to the Tuolumne Utilities District.

Pipeline improvements will be made as part of the “Longeway Loop at South Fork” capital improvement project. Flaggers will be in place and only one traffic lane will be open on Longeway Road between South Fork Road and East Rhine River Road.

The work will take place on Wednesday, February 28, from 8 am – 3:30 pm. Travelers are urged to drive with extra caution and be prepared for the 10-minute delays.

TUD reports that it thanks everyone for their patience in the area.