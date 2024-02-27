Gavi Sentenced To 8 Years 8 Months For Drug Trafficking

Fentanyl found in packaging of cannabis candy View Photos

Sonora, CA– Jonathon Gavi, a Jamestown resident, has been sentenced to 8 years and 8 months in State Prison for drug trafficking and prior convictions, announced Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke.

Gavi’s sentence follows his guilty plea to transportation of a controlled substance for sale, acknowledging a prior strike conviction enhancement. He also admitted to understanding the risks associated with fentanyl distribution. Additionally, Gavi pleaded guilty to possession of a billy and another charge related to failing to appeal while on bail, both linked to the initial case.

The sentencing stems from a February 15, 2023, encounter with Sonora Police at a local gas station, where officers confirmed an active parole violation warrant for Gavi. A subsequent search led to the discovery of 29.53 grams of methamphetamine, 58.71 grams of fentanyl disguised as “ZKITTLES” cannabis candy, and weapons.

Gavi’s criminal history includes two prior felony convictions for drug possession for sale, and a prior conviction qualifying as a strike under California’s laws. He was on active parole at the time of the crime. According to current California law, Gavi’s prior strike conviction mandates a state prison commitment.