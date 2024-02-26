Arrests Following Fight At Downtown Sonora Bar

Battery Arrests in Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two people were arrested after getting into a fight at the Office Bar on Saturday evening in downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department was notified about the alleged incident by the victims of the attack, and officers responded to the business at around 10:30 pm in the 100 block of South Washington Street to investigate. Officials later located the two suspects nearby, 25-year-old Andre Alexander Bowen of Sonora and 30-year-old Michael Gary Smith of Pioneer. The PD reports that they initially tried to walk away from the police officers, but they were eventually taken into custody for the reported battery.

Bowen had an illegally concealed .38 caliber handgun and a device believed to be metal knuckles, both felonies in California. He faces charges of battery and weapons violations. Smith was charged just with battery. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.