Board Of Supervisors Chair Will Speak About Projects And Priorities

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently held a multi-day workshop where goals and priorities for the next year were collectively identified.

The list of nine priorities will serve as a roadmap for the coming year in county government. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Board Chair David Goldemberg who will detail the list and explain why they are top priorities. They range from a desire to have a USDA meat processing facility in the region, to broadband expansion, and finding a new sheriff’s office dispatch/administration facility.

Goldemberg will also recap a recent National Association of Counties meeting he attended in Washington, DC regarding national issues that impact local government.