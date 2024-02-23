Increasing Costs Spur Tuolumne County Sales Tax Measure Discussions

Fire Revenue Projections in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will debate on Tuesday whether to place another sales tax measure before voters this November.

In 2022, the county’s unincorporated voters denied a 1% increase in sales tax with 51% opposed and 49% in favor. It would have required a two-thirds majority to pass. During the same election, a 1% increase was approved for the City of Sonora.

One of the notable areas that faces a budget shortfall in the coming years is fire services. The county has five fully staffed fire stations, however, three of those are grant-funded, and may have to close or be reduced when the grant expires in March of 2026.

Meeting documents ahead of Tuesday’s meeting note that there are also increasing costs for other public safety and emergency services, along with a desire to improve aging infrastructure, roads, parks, and libraries.

Without new revenue, the county would have to find cost and service reductions.

The board will instruct staff on whether it wishes to move forward with another attempt to pass a sales tax increase, and if so, the amount, and other specifics.

The meeting starts at 9 am.

In addition, we reported earlier that the county will also review a potential purchase of a property on Parrotts Ferry Road for Behavioral Health housing.