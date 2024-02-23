Tuolumne County Eyes Parrotts Ferry Road For Behavioral Health Housing

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are considering buying a property with four homes at 22039 Parrotts Ferry Road to provide housing for those facing mental health and substance abuse challenges.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, there will be a vote on whether to approve a Notice of Intent to purchase the two-acre parcel for its appraised value of $945,000. The homes on it range in size from 790 square feet (studio apartment building) to a 2,170 square feet four-bedroom home. The other two homes are two bedroom and three bedroom.

Meeting documents note that Tuolumne County’s Behavioral Health division has operated two supportive housing properties for over a decade and there are state policy shifts mandating housing as a service for the CARE Court respondents and people under conservatorship. The county also cites next month’s state ballot measure, a Proposition 1 Behavioral Health Service Act overhaul, which could put more responsibilities on counties to provide additional behavioral health housing.

The existing homes on Parrotts Ferry Road would provide multiple tenants with shared living arrangements and each adult would be responsible for a lease (paying 30% of their income as rent).

The funding for the purchase, renovation, and operations would come from dollars awarded to the county through a Behavioral Health Bridge Housing grant, the Mental Health Services Act, and Opioid Settlement funds, according to the county.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.