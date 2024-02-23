Clear
Tuolumne County Implements Digital Submissions For Development Projects

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– The Community Development Department and the Public Works Department have announced a change in the submission process for development projects. Effective March 4, all development entitlement permits, construction permits (including septic and well permits), grading permits, encroachment permits, and parcel map applications must be submitted digitally.

This transition means that physical copies of plans or development-related documents will no longer be accepted. Instead, all project applications and associated documentation must be submitted through the OpenGov application portal. The portal can be accessed at https://tuolumnecountyca.portal.opengov.com/.

While most applications will be submitted digitally, parcel map applications will still require Mylar copies as per the Tuolumne County Surveyors office requirements.

