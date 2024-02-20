Hummer Travels Down Embankment Along O’Byrnes Ferry

CHP log with rain background View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that there were no injuries after a Hummer SUV traveled off O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near the big curve, approaching the bridge over Lake Tulloch.

The vehicle went down the steep embankment on the Tuolumne County side of Lake Tulloch. Several roads are slick in the Mother Lode this morning following recent rainfall.

Traffic is still able to pass through O’Byrnes Ferry Road, but a tow truck will be responding, so travel with extra caution. The crash was located at around 8:15 am.