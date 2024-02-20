Cloudy
Hummer Travels Down Embankment Along O’Byrnes Ferry

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that there were no injuries after a Hummer SUV traveled off O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near the big curve, approaching the bridge over Lake Tulloch.

The vehicle went down the steep embankment on the Tuolumne County side of Lake Tulloch. Several roads are slick in the Mother Lode this morning following recent rainfall.

Traffic is still able to pass through O’Byrnes Ferry Road, but a tow truck will be responding, so travel with extra caution. The crash was located at around 8:15 am.

© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation.
  Traffic Alert