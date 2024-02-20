Rollover Crash On Highway 108

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A vehicle has traveled off of Highway 108 near Rawhide Road and rolled 15-20 feet down an embankment.

The crash happened during the six o’clock hour this morning, according to the CHP. Only one vehicle was involved and there were no injuries from the crash. Traffic is moving freely through the area, but a tow truck is responding to remove the wreckage, so be prepared for activity in the area. The crash in Jamestown on Highway 108 happened between Rawhide Road and Peppermint Creek. There are no initial details released about the type of vehicle involved.