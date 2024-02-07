Winter Weather Advisory For The Mountains

Snow At Dodge Ridge (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 4 AM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Yosemite National Park until 10 AM Thursday.

Snow is expected.

The snow levels will continue to range between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected above 4500 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to one foot. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Travel could be difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of this morning, there were chain and snow tire requirements on Highway 108 starting at Spring Gap Road near Cold Springs. On Highway 4, chain and four wheel drive requirements begin at Blue Lake Springs. Highway 88 is open, however you’ll need chains or 4 wheel drive at Cook’s Station. For the latest Highway conditions, click the ‘Traffic’ tab on myMotherLode.com