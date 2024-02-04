Sunday Traffic Hazards Due To Storm Impacts

Tree Hazard on Saratoga Road View Photo

Sonora, CA — If you need to travel on this Sunday, be prepared for the potential of traffic impacts due to the storm system passing through the region.

The Sonora Police Department reports that a tree is completely blocking Saratoga Road as of the 10 o’clock hour between Shaws Flat Road and Banner Drive. City crews are working to remove the tree, but the closure of Saratoga Road is anticipated to last “several hours.”

In Calaveras County, there is a tree completely blocking Hunt Road near Highway 4. It was located at 9:30 am and county crews are working to move the tree off the roadway.

The most notable power outage as of 10:30 am is 144 customers without electricity near the Calaveras and Alpine County line. It is not clear when the customers will be restored. There are also smaller outages impacting just a handful of customers in places like East Sonora and Twain Harte.

