Major Storm Will Bring More Snow, Wind, Rain and Floods

Woods Creek in Sonora (File Photo 2-7-17) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet, from 10 PM this evening until 4 AM Tuesday.

Very heavy snow is expected above 5,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall will be on Sunday, with snow rates of one to three inches per hour.

The snow levels will initially begin between 3,000 to 4,000 feet, increasing to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday afternoon and then range mostly between 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Monday.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to as much as one hundred inches. The higher you go, the more the snow. The highest accumulations will be above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Southerly winds will gust as high as sixty-five to seventy mph. Such strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could cause significantly reduced visibility and even whiteout conditions.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Expect travel delays, snow covered roads with possible chain controls and road closures. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County and the entire San Joaquin Valley, from 10 PM tonight through 10 PM Sunday.

Southeast winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty-five mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving.

Downed branches or weakened trees may lead to power outages.

Finally, a Flood Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, Mariposa County and the entire San Joaquin Valley from this evening through late Monday night.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. Moderate to heavy rain will move through the region Sunday and Monday, The heaviest rainfall is expected on Monday through Monday night resulting in the potential for urban and small stream flooding. Renewed rises are expected along mainstream rivers.

Excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.