Significant Road And Trail Projects Planned For Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — A trail running from Jamestown to Columbia, a Greenley Road connector, and the widening of Highway 49, are among the projects going through the review process in Tuolumne County.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Darin Grossi, the Executive Director of the Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC).

One project with initial funding lined up is the Gold Rush Path, a trail that will start in Jamestown, travel through Sonora, and eventually over to Columbia. Grossi will provide an update.

In addition, the City of Sonora, County of Tuolumne, and the TCTC, have provided funding to develop plans for a Greenley Road connector project, which would connect to Highway 49. Grossi will explain where the project currently stands.

Meanwhile, the Highway 49 widening effort is a major initiative planned for Jamestown.

Grossi will also talk about changes being looked at for transit services in the county and will discuss state funding arriving locally related to zero-emission vehicle planning.