CHP Releases Details Regarding HWY 26 Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle crash on Highway 26 in front of Gold Creek Subdivision in Valley Springs -- CCFD photo

Valley Springs, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP has released the details surrounding a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 26 this weekend.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 28th, west of Gold Creek Drive and just east of La Contenta Golf Club. The rider,

51-year-old Chad E. Bradley of Atwater was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound on the highway at an unknown speed. When he came around a curve, he lost control of the bike and drove off the right side of the roadway into a grass and dirt field.

The motorcycle overturned, and Bradley was ejected. He was taken to Modesto Memorial Hospital, suffering moderate injuries involving head trauma. The CHP reports that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision, which remains under investigation.