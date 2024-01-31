Clear
Two Mother Lode Counties Offering Sandbags To Prevent Flooding

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA – With the possibility of heavy rain bringing flooding, two Mother Lode counties are currently offering sandbags.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode from early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. Calaveras County is offering a limit of ten bags per resident. The public is asked to bring their shovels.

Calaveras County has provided this list of eight locations for sandbags:

  • Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)
  • Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy. 26 (Closes at 3:30 PM)
  • Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)
  • San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd.
  • Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.
  • Murphy’s Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
  • Valley Springs Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac, 313 Vista Del Lago
  • Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

Any questions or need to report road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Additionally, in Mariposa County, sand and sandbags are provided, but not shovels. County officials state, “Some bags may be pre-filled; however, most are not and require you to fill them on your own.”

Here are the locations:

  • Mormon Bar Fire Station: 4621 Highway 49 South, near the fairgrounds
  • Don Pedro (Station 24): 9729 Merced Falls Rd
  • Coulterville (Station 26): 10293 Ferry Rd
  • Catheys Valley (Station 23) 2820 Highway 140
