Two Mother Lode Counties Offering Sandbags To Prevent Flooding

Calaveras County, CA – With the possibility of heavy rain bringing flooding, two Mother Lode counties are currently offering sandbags.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode from early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. Calaveras County is offering a limit of ten bags per resident. The public is asked to bring their shovels.

Calaveras County has provided this list of eight locations for sandbags:

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy. 26 (Closes at 3:30 PM)

Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd.

Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Murphy’s Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

Valley Springs Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac, 313 Vista Del Lago

Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

Any questions or need to report road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Additionally, in Mariposa County, sand and sandbags are provided, but not shovels. County officials state, “Some bags may be pre-filled; however, most are not and require you to fill them on your own.”

Here are the locations: