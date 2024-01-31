Two Mother Lode Counties Offering Sandbags To Prevent Flooding
Sandbags for flooding
Calaveras County, CA – With the possibility of heavy rain bringing flooding, two Mother Lode counties are currently offering sandbags.
As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode from early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. Calaveras County is offering a limit of ten bags per resident. The public is asked to bring their shovels.
Calaveras County has provided this list of eight locations for sandbags:
- Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)
- Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy. 26 (Closes at 3:30 PM)
- Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)
- San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd.
- Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.
- Murphy’s Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
- Valley Springs Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac, 313 Vista Del Lago
- Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.
Any questions or need to report road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Additionally, in Mariposa County, sand and sandbags are provided, but not shovels. County officials state, “Some bags may be pre-filled; however, most are not and require you to fill them on your own.”
Here are the locations:
- Mormon Bar Fire Station: 4621 Highway 49 South, near the fairgrounds
- Don Pedro (Station 24): 9729 Merced Falls Rd
- Coulterville (Station 26): 10293 Ferry Rd
- Catheys Valley (Station 23) 2820 Highway 140