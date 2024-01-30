Wind, Rain, Floods And Snow Later This Week

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 AM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

South to southeast winds will range from twenty to thirty mph with gusts of forty to fifty-five mph expected.

Such gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode from early Wednesday morning through early Friday morning.

Prolonged heavy rain is forecast from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, which could lead to urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Finally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from Wednesday morning through Friday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet, from Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon.

Heavy snow is forecast above the 5,000 foot elevation.

The snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Wednesday, lowering to 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Thursday, and as low as 3,500 feet by Friday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from eight inches to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow. The heaviest snowfall accumulations will likely be above 6,000 feet.

Winds may gust as high as fifty to sixty mph. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Prepare for possible power outages.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible from travel delays, snow covered roads, and reduced visibility at times, with possible chain controls and road closures. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.