Security Cameras Stolen From Business But Alleged Thief Still Caught

Suspect inside the store during the burglary -- ACSO photo View Photo

Amador County, CA – Stolen security cameras at an Amador County business were still able to reveal a burglar.

A business owner in Amador City discovered that her store had been burglarized during the night on Saturday, January 27, and then called 911. While the thief had stolen all the security cameras to conceal their identity, one camera captured an image of the suspect before the cameras went dark. The shop owner turned over what little surveillance footage there was to Amador County Sheriff’s deputies, and it proved enough as the suspect was recognized by the deputies.

Later that day, deputies contacted the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Petty of Amador City. Sheriff’s officials disclosed, “After being confronted with the video evidence, he confessed and returned the stolen property.”

Petty was arrested for burglary and possession of methamphetamine. What items he stole and how much of the drug he had were not disclosed. This is an ongoing investigation, according to sheriff’s officials, who added, “Great job to the store owner for planning ahead and installing a quality video surveillance system!”