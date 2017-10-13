Generic Fire Photo Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest from 11 PM this evening through 8 AM Sunday.

Northeast winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely, with local gusts ranging from thirty to forty-five mph.

Poor overnight humidity recovery is forecast to be as low as twenty-five to thirty-five percent and range as low as ten to fifteen percent on Saturday.

The most critical areas of concern and the highest threats are across exposed ridges and through wind-aligned drainages, during both the overnight and morning hours.

As far as any direct local impact, any fires that do develop would likely spread rapidly, especially over elevated terrain. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Written by Mark Truppner.