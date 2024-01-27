Give Feedback On Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Plan

The Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public will have two chances next week to give their opinions on airport land use in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Plan acts as a guide to determine the most compatible land uses and mitigate potential adverse impacts.

“The document serves as a guide for county and airport policy decisions relating to development around the airports, including challenges, actions, policies, and strategies,” according to county community development department officials.

Below are the dates and times provided by county officials for the meetings:

Tuesday, January 30th, at 5 p.m.

Groveland Resiliency Center

18986 Ferretti Road, Groveland

Wednesday, January 31st, at 5 p.m.

Board of Supervisors Chambers

2 South Green Street, Sonora

There are two public-use airports in the county. One is the Columbia Airport, and the other is Pine Mountain Lake Airport in the Groveland area. For more information on them and the plan, click here or email Community Development Department Director Quincy Yaley at qyaley@co.tuolumne.ca.us.