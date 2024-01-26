Road Rage Results In Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after a road rage incident on Highway 49.

CHP officers were recently called to the scene at the intersection of 5th Avenue after two vehicles were involved. Upon their arrival, they talked to both drivers; one driving a Subaru Forester recounted that the other driver, 43-year-old Jason Wallace, made threats towards them. The CHP did not disclose exactly what that threat was.

Further questioning resulted in Wallace being placed under arrest for making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize.