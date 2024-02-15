Mid-February Events

Pebbles in a Pond Event poster View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned the third weekend in February, the 17th and 18th.

First, today Thursday, February 15, the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will host a Calaveras Candidates Forum open to the public at the San Andreas Town Hall at 24 Church Hill Road. It will start at 6 pm. In addition to the District One candidates, it will also feature the District Two race, and candidates Autumn Andahl, Sheryl McKeown-Harper, Michelle Turner, and Trevor Wittke.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing the first show of the 2024 season, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Tonight is opening night at the East Sonora Theater for this classic murder mystery full of mischief.

In Angels Camp, at Bret Harte High School, Peter Pan Jr. will be performed by a cast of over 60 youth actors as CSTARS (Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids) presents its 26th production for one weekend only, as detailed here.

The 2024 Native Artist Winter Gathering is this Saturday and Sunday. Showcasing 35 plus Native Artists selling various art forms and handmade crafts in the Four Winds Ballroom in the Hotel at Black Oak Resort. Details are here.

The Pebbles In The Pond event Saturday will feature three live bands, storyteller and community arts advocate BZ Smith, who will “spice up” the show with storytelling and audience participation games. The event aims to “have fun getting Youth Voters registered and engaged in our democracy!” Voter registrars will be on hand at the free event to get people registered to vote and ready for March 5th primary election. Sponsored by the California Arts Council & its Heartland Creative Corps, Tuolumne County Arts, United Way of Merced County with help from local donors.

Join the Aronos Club Barn Dance Saturday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, no partner necessary, all dances are taught. The event is open to the whole family for $7 suggested donation for adults to dance on the “best dance floor in Sonora!”

The AMA Youth Sports Annual Crab Feed is this Saturday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. Tickets are no longer available, the event put on by the volunteer organization to raise funds to promote and encourage equal access to athletics for youth in the Angels, Murphys and Arnold vicinities.

Foothill Collaborative for Sustainability (FoCus) is sponsoring the annual seed share event at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Local farmers, gardeners, and seed savers are welcome to the event and can also listen to educational talks about permaculture, gardening tips, starting seeds, and more as detailed here.

Li Ching Accurso, the Art Professor of Columbia College, has an exhibition of oil paintings currently on view in the Manzanita Building, Columbia College Campus until April 30th from 8 am to 5 pm and at the Tuolumne County Library through March 8th from 9 am to 5 pm. Details about the exhibit are in the event listing here.

Saturday morning join the weekly North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. The two-mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here.

Get your costumes ready to the help the Tuolumne County Ravens fundraise for Northern California Special Olympics next weekend at the Lake Tulloch annual Polar Plunge. Details are here.

February is designated as National Children’s Dental Health Month. Smile Keepers and the Local Oral Health Program will be available during Storytime at the Library starting at 10:30am. The dates are:

Sonora Branch Library (480 Greenley Rd): February 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Twain Harte Branch Library (18701 Tiffeni Dr): February 16

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Adventure Café.