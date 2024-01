Residential Fire in Sonora - Photo by Karen Jensen View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is activity in the 300 block of East Jackson Street near Hope Lane in Sonora.

A residential structure fire was reported at around 9:30 am. First responders discovered that it was a flue fire in the chimney. Everyone was able to safely exit the residence. Firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Be prepared for activity in the area.

No injuries have been reported.