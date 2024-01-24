An Alleged Shooting And Stabbing In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

West Point, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in West Point with a twist, as the alleged shooter claims the victim stabbed him.

Deputies responded to a reported vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Main Street north of Highway 26. A victim told deputies that the night before, he and 36-year-old Corbin Adams had argued, and then a physical fight broke out between the two.

The victim also reported that after the dispute, he heard gunfire outside his home and saw Adams’ vehicle leaving the location. The victim then found bullet damage, including shattered windows and a flat tire, to his vehicle parked in the driveway. However, the victim did not report this until the following morning.

The next afternoon, another call reporting another shooting brought deputies to the same residence. Deputies discovered the victim in the driveway with a “gunshot wound to a lower extremity.” Investigators learned that the pair had another argument, and Adams shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

A while later, deputies discovered that Adams was at an out-of-area hospital and claimed the victim had stabbed him during their first fight. Sheriff’s officials updated, “The victim was transported to an out-of-area hospital and is currently in stable condition.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.