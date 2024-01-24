Reported Stolen Vehicle Found Park At Groveland Business

Groveland, CA – After finding a stolen vehicle parked at a Groveland business, the driver was discovered with another illegal item.

The CHP recently got a tip that a stolen vehicle was parked in front of a business on the 12300 block of Mills Street, between Pine Moutain Drive and Butler Way, near Pine Mountain Lake and north of Highway 120 in the Pine Mountain Lake area. Once on the scene, an officer contacted the driver, 39-year-old Michelle Catherine Kadow of Merced.

A check of the vehicle determined it had been stolen recently. Kadow was taken into custody without incident and taken to jail. While being booked at the Tuolumne County jail, a pat-down of her person by deputies revealed she was concealing drugs. The specific drug was not disclosed.

Kadow was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and transporting drugs into jail.